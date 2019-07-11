Man accused of shooting father, brother to face bond court judge Friday

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The 25-year-old man facing charges in a double shooting Monday in Lincolnville is scheduled to face a bond judge Friday morning.
Robert Edward Millen, who was arrested in Lumberton, North Carolina, hours after the incident, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Charleston County Sheriff’s Lt. Chris Brokaw said a bond hearing for Millen will be held Friday morning.
The sheriff’s office said the gun used in the shooting has not been recovered as of Monday night, but its unclear if they may have found the gun when Millen was captured.
Authorities say the shooting happened at 6:14 p.m. Monday on the 3000 block of Von Ohsen Road. Investigators say Millen shot his father and brother in a dispute over a firearm.
A report states Millen then left the home in a vehicle identified as a burgundy/maroon 1997 Chevrolet Silverado bearing SC tags: KTC-878 which deputies found along with a gun when he was arrested in North Carolina.
Investigators have not yet said whether the gun found was the one used in the shooting.
