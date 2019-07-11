Judge sets bond for Goose Creek man charged in deadly July 4 hit-and-run

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A bond court judge set bond Friday morning for the man charged with in a hit and run in Mount Pleasant that left a bicyclist dead.
Mount Pleasant police arrested William Henry Aniello Sipes III of Goose Creek on Thursday and charged him with duties of a driver involved in an accident resulting in death. A judge set a $100,000 surety bond for Sipes Friday morning.
The crash happened on Independence Day at approximately 11:35 p.m. on Chuck Dawley Boulevard near Bowman Road, Mount Pleasant police spokesman Chip Googe said.
The Charleston County Coroner’s Office identified the victim of the hit and run as 54-year-old Micheal Earl Withey Jr. A report states Withey was on a bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle. Withey died at the scene, Charleston County Deputy Coroner Dottie Lindsay said.
The day after the crash, investigators said they were looking for a blue Ford Mustang that may have a 2010 body style and was expected to have damage on the front.
In a post on the agency’s Twitter account, police thanked the public for tips sent to them regarding the case.
Sipes was being held at the Al Cannon Detention Center pending a bond hearing.
