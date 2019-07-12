Authorities arrest Walterboro man on child pornography charges

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - Authorities have arrested a Walterboro man accused of distributing child pornography.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced the arrest of 31-year-old Paul Antione Johnson on seven charges connected to the sexual exploitation of a minor.
Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Attorney General’s Office made the arrest on Thursday.
Investigators state Johnson distributed and possessed multiple files of child pornography. He is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office.
Attorney General Wilson stressed all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty in a court of law.
Investigators with the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and United States Secret Service, all also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the execution of the search warrant and arrest.
