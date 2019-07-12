Lanes of Clements Ferry Road reopen after gas leak

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say lanes of Clements Ferry Road shut down Friday morning because of a gas leak have reopened.
The leak is in the 2300 block of the road, where traffic is down to one lane because a third-party contractor struck a natural gas line, according to Dominion Energy spokesman Paul Fischer.
The leak was secured at approximately noon, Fischer said.
Charleston Police spokesman Charles Francis said the roadway had reopened to traffic.
