Berkeley County EMS director fired

VIDEO: Berkeley County EMS director fired
By Live 5 Web Staff | July 12, 2019 at 3:57 PM EDT - Updated July 12 at 5:29 PM

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County officials say a search is underway for a new director of emergency services after the firing of its former director.

Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhaur said Dan Barb was terminated as of 5 p.m. Thursday night but did not provide a reason for his termination because it was a personnel matter.

Barb was hired on March 7, 2016, as Berkeley County Emergency Services Division director. On June 24, 2018, he became the county’s chief of EMS.

He managed a team of 91 full-time positions and 11 part-time positions, Moldenhauer said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.