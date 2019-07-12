Berkeley County EMS director fired

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Berkeley County officials say a search is underway for a new director of emergency services after the firing of its former director.
Berkeley County spokesperson Hannah Moldenhaur said Dan Barb was terminated as of 5 p.m. Thursday night but did not provide a reason for his termination because it was a personnel matter.
Barb was hired on March 7, 2016, as Berkeley County Emergency Services Division director. On June 24, 2018, he became the county’s chief of EMS.
He managed a team of 91 full-time positions and 11 part-time positions, Moldenhauer said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
