Carriage horse to return to work Monday after fall during tour

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A carriage horse suffered minor injuries Friday after tripping and falling to the ground, city officials said.
Charleston Director of Livability and Tourism Dan Riccio said the incident happened at approximately 11:40 a.m. Friday. A Palmetto Carriage was being pulled by horses Buck and Bud when Buck’s left rear leg became tangled with the carriage “trace,” a strap attached to a carriage for transport, he said. That caused Buck to trip and fall to the ground.
“A Palmetto employee removed Buck’s left rear leg from the trace, which allowed the horse to rise from the ground unassisted,” Riccio said in the statement. “The carriage returned to the barn where City Equine Manager Shannon Tilman examined Buck. Shannon observed minor abrasions on Buck’s left hock and Palmetto Carriage notified the veterinarian to respond and conduct a full exam."
Dr. Katie Lowenstein from Edisto Equine Veterinary Clinic responded and conducted a medical assessment, he said. Lowenstein said the horse did not suffer any significant injuries and treated the small abrasions.
Buck is cleared to return to work on Monday, according to an incident report.
Riccio said no passengers on the carriage were injured during the incident.
