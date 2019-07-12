Cherniwchan Re-Signs With South Carolina

“The conversations I had with Cherny about returning were great,” said Stingrays Head Coach and Director of Hockey Operations Steve Bergin. “We talked about last year, what was good, what wasn’t good, and the expectations for next year not only for him as a player but for him as a leader. He’s potentially going to be the oldest guy on the team and he’s a guy that’s played in the AHL a ton, he’s played here a lot, and he’s going to be one of our veterans. How he played on the ice and his numbers last year were great, his age hasn’t affected him at all. He had a career year last year so getting him signed is huge for our team and it’s something we can build around, but the expectation for him is to continue to grow as a player and also to step up as a leader here.”