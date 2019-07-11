Coroner: 92-year-old killed in crash on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A 92-year-old was killed in a crash Thursday afternoon on U.S. 17 Business in Murrells Inlet, according to the Horry County Coroner’s Office.
Coroner Robert Edge identified the victim Friday as Albert Farina, of Surfside Beach.
South Carolina Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins said the victim was on Tadlock Drive and attempted to to cross Highway 17, but pulled out in front of a Chevrolet pickup truck that was driving southbound.
The two vehicles collided and the 92-year-old died at the scene, according to the highway patrol.
The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital. That person’s condition hasn’t been released.
No charges are expected to be filed in the case.
Copyright 2019 WMBF. All rights reserved.