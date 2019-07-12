Deputies arrest man after disagreement leads to fatal shooting

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Investigators have arrested a 32-year-old after they say a disagreement led to a fatal shooting.
The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office arrested Damion Mayers who has been charged with murder, armed robbery, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
He was taken into custody on Thursday in Calhoun County by OCSO deputies and Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies.
The charges stem from a shooting that happened last month that left one man dead.
“There was apparently some type of disagreement that ended in this fatal shooting,” Sheriff Leroy Ravenell said. “However, no disagreement ever warrants taking another person’s life.”
On June 30, deputies responded to a Baugh Street home after a 911 caller reported a shooting.
“Investigators arrived to find a 26-year-old man lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds,” OCSO officials said."The man was transported to the Regional Medical Center where he died the following day."
Witnesses said Mayers was in the company of several people when he exited a Baugh Street residence.
“He then returned moments later with a firearm, witnesses said,” the sheriff’s office said.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.