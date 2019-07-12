Coroner identifies man who died following double shooting in Lincolnville

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who died following a double shooting in Lincolnville.
Authorities say 54-year-old Bradley Millen of Summerville died on Friday from injuries he suffered in the Monday shooting.
His son, 25-year-old Robert Edward Millen, was arrested and was initially charged with two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime.
Investigators say Millen shot his father and brother in a dispute over a firearm.
Millen was in bond court Friday morning where a judge denied bond on the attempted murder charges.
Officials with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office say they are working to upgrade the charges in light of Bradley Millen’s death.
Millen was arrested in Lumberton, North Carolina, Monday hours after the shooting in the 3000 block of Van Oshen Road.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.