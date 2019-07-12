Dorchester County wants to revoke license of nightclub with history of problems

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester County is making a move to try to close down a nightclub with a history of issues.
County Council will hold a special meeting on Monday to consider revoking the business license for the 20 Grand Club on Dorchester Road.
The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office says from July 2018 through May 2019, 93 incident reports involving the club were filed with the agency.
Maj. Tony Phinney says several of those reports were for theft, gun and drug related crimes.
Phinney says there are reports of gunshots fired in the parking lot.
A request for comment from the club’s owner via Facebook was not immediately returned. However, a man who says he is with the club came outside and said there will be no comment.
If the club’s license is revoked the owners will have the right to appeal.
The special meeting will be held Monday at 4 p.m. at the Dorchester County Human Services Building in Summerville.
