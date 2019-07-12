Portion of Hwy. 78 in Dorchester County remains closed as utility workers replace poles, power lines

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews are working to replace utility poles and power lines downed Friday morning by an 18-wheeler.
As of shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dorchester County spokesperson Tiffany Norton said both lanes of traffic were closed from Water Wheel Road to Kettle Creek Road. The closure was done to allow utility crews to install new utility poles and power lines after a crash involving a tractor trailer that left the roadway and struck the pole.
The accident knocked power lines onto the roadway near Water Wheel Road, forcing authorities to block traffic across all lanes.
No injuries were reported in the crash, but the driver of the truck was initially trapped inside his truck for a time because the active power lines had fallen on top of the vehicle.
Dorchester County Fire Rescue, the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Berkeley Electric responded to the crash, she said.
One lane of traffic reopened shortly before 11:25 a.m., but drivers are being advised to expect delays and use an alternate route while work to clear the roadway continues.
Norton said there was no estimate as of yet as to when the work would be complete and the roadway reopened.
