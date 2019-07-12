Groups from SC sending support teams to Louisiana for Tropical Storm Barry

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two groups from South Carolina are sending help to the Gulf Coast as it prepares for Tropical Storm Barry this weekend.
The state is sending a team composed of South Carolina fire officials, the Department of Labor and the Department of Licensing and Regulation. They will provide help with any search and rescue efforts and respond to any structural damage and significant flooding.
Fire officials include those from the state fire marshal’s office, the South Carolina Fire Academy and the South Carolina Emergency Response Task Force. The group is leaving Friday morning.
“The State of Louisiana provided much-needed assistance and support to our State, during Hurricane Florence, and it’s time for South Carolina to return the favor,” said State Fire Marshal Jones, who will serve as the Palmetto Incident Support Team Commander. “Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning and I began putting plans in place to create a seamless integration of our two teams during their deployment to South Carolina.”
Louisiana also sent a similar team to South Carolina during Hurricane Florence, which coordinated search and rescue for 21 days. The South Carolina team will initially deploy for seven days with the possibility of extending the mission for up to two weeks.
The South Carolina division of the Red Cross also says it is sending several volunteers to Louisiana and may send more if they are requested. These volunteers will help operate shelters and provide health services.
