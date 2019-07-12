Mt. Pleasant man sentenced for distributing Fentanyl that caused death

“The facts of this case are some of the more appalling I can recall, and I am reminded of the importance of our justice system and the role it plays in righting wrongs. What a horrendous wrong we witnessed here at the hands of Tyler Scher. Mr. Scher gave this young victim the drugs that killed her, and he exploited her for financial gain both before and after her death,” said U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to bringing to justice those responsible for pedaling deadly drugs into our communities, leaving death and destruction in their wake. Fentanyl dealers take notice: We will hold you accountable for these deaths. As the opioid epidemic claims countless lives across our nation, we will also continue to stand with law enforcement and community leaders to educate the public about the dangers of opioid misuse and to get these deadly drugs off of our streets.”