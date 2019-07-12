Mt. Pleasant man sentenced for distributing Fentanyl that caused death

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Mount Pleasant man has been sentenced to 20 years for distributing the drug Fentanyl which then led to a woman’s death.
Tyler Scher, 30, had pleaded guilty to one county of distributing Fentanyl, three counts of wire fraud and three counts of identity theft. Along with his 20-year sentence, Judge Richard Gergel also gave Scher lifetime supervised release and the forfeiture of $17,599.08.
In the summer of 2017, Scher made friends with a woman in her early 20s who had recently moved to Charleston, according to First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick. He then tried to steal money from her bank account. On Aug. 10, 2017, Scher then drove the woman to his heroin dealer and bought drugs which turned out to be Fentanyl. The drug then killed her early the next day.
“Synthetic opioids, namely fentanyl, when used on the streets, can sometimes be deadly (as was the case in this investigation)," Robert Murphy, Special Agent in charge of the DEA Atlanta field division stated. "The life of this young lady in her 20s ended abruptly when Tyler Scher provided her with a fatal dose of fentanyl. DEA, its many law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s office are firmly committed to arresting criminals like Tyler Scher who play a role in the destruction caused by the vicious cycle of opioid addiction.”
The following two months, Scher kept taking money from the woman’s PayPal account.
“The facts of this case are some of the more appalling I can recall, and I am reminded of the importance of our justice system and the role it plays in righting wrongs. What a horrendous wrong we witnessed here at the hands of Tyler Scher. Mr. Scher gave this young victim the drugs that killed her, and he exploited her for financial gain both before and after her death,” said U.S. Attorney Sherri Lydon. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to bringing to justice those responsible for pedaling deadly drugs into our communities, leaving death and destruction in their wake. Fentanyl dealers take notice: We will hold you accountable for these deaths. As the opioid epidemic claims countless lives across our nation, we will also continue to stand with law enforcement and community leaders to educate the public about the dangers of opioid misuse and to get these deadly drugs off of our streets.”
