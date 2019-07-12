Police: Three charged after officers chase stolen car through N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -One man and two juveniles have been charged after police chased them in a stolen car through North Charleston on Thursday night, according to an incident report.
Marquarius Simmons is facing a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Around 7:30 p.m., an officer tried to stop Simmons at the corner of Spurill and Reynolds Avenue, but he refused to stop, the incident report stated.
After several turns, the chase eventually ended on Rugheimer Avenue where Simmons hit a trash can and drove into the grass, according to the report. Three juveniles then tried to run away from the car, and two were later caught and taken into custody.
Police found a handgun in the pocket of Simmons’ pants.
One juvenile was released to his mother with a simple possession of marijuana charge. A second juvenile was taken to the Department of Juvenile Justice and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle and failure to stop for blue lights.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.