Red Cross hopes Summerville blood drive can help fulfill urgent need

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - There is an emergency need for blood, according to the American Red Cross.
Red Cross officials say they only have a two-day supply of O blood type and a three-day supply of all other blood types left.
Friday, the town of Summerville is hosting their annual blood drive with the American Red Cross.
Walk-ins are welcome from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Rollins Edwards Community Center.
Tricia Bantz, account manager with the American Red Cross said the summer months are the hardest to get donors out in the community.
“Most of our blood comes from schools," Bantz said. “Schools are out right now, families are traveling. Our normal donors are off their normal donation routine.”
She says any blood collected right now is going right back out to area hospitals. But it’s important to also donate now in case of future disasters.
“We are headed into hurricane season and we all have a tendency to respond after the hurricane,” Bantz said. “But we do need to remember that it’s the blood now that helps in the emergency situation later.”
The goal today at the the Summerville blood drive is to collect and donate 32 pints of blood to area hospitals. That’s the potential to save 96 lives across the Lowcountry.
