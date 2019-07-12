Summerville exploring possible moratorium on new building permits

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Summerville Town Council members discussed the possibility of a moratorium Thursday on new building permits within town limits.
Ultimately, no action was taken but they are still looking into other options.
Summerville is one of South Carolina’s fastest-growing towns. However, local leaders want to ensure that the rapid growth is mutually beneficial for both the town and incoming businesses.
Mayor Wiley Johnson says they don’t want to stop growth but the town needs more balanced growth.
A new development near Nexton but not part of that development would add nearly 1,000 acres to Summerville requested to be annexed into the town. Ultimately, council did not pass that annexation during the first reading on Thursday.
Summerville leaders say they hope to have another meeting next week to come up with a plan for balanced zoning ordinances.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.