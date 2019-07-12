Tropical Storm Barry heads toward Louisiana, storms possible here this weekend.

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Hit or miss showers and storms are expected this afternoon and evening as temperatures climb into the low 90s. Heat index values will reach the low 100s in a few spots. A better chance of scattered showers and storms will pass through on Saturday with drier weather expected on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 80s on Saturday with low to mid 90s expected on Sunday.
TROPICS: Tropical Storm Barry is strengthening as it nears the coast of Louisiana. Barry will likely become a hurricane by the time in makes landfall tomorrow. Extreme rainfall is the biggest concern out of this storm. Some isolated spots could receive over 25″ of rain from Barry.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated PM Storms. High 91.
SATURDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 89.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 93.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.