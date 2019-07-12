Woman charged for falsely accusing boyfriend of molesting baby daughter

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman has been charged for falsely accusing her boyfriend of molesting her baby daughter.
According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, Lori Ferguson reported to patrol deputies that her boyfriend sexually molested her daughter.
Deputies say she claimed that she walked in on her boyfriend molesting the child as he was changing her diaper. The case was assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division and she again reported to detectives that her boyfriend was caught molesting the child.
During the investigation, officials found that no sexual assault occurred, and Ferguson later confessed to investigators that she made the accusation up as a form of retaliation against her boyfriend for making her mad.
Ferguson was charged with filing a false police report on July 12 and is being held in the Rowan County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.
