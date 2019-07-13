Chance of Storms Tonight - Heat on the Way!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Overnight lows will drop to the mid 70s with the chance for overnight showers. Look for partly cloudy skies tomorrow with warmer temperatures expected to top out in the low/mid 90s. There’s a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. A mainly dry work week is ahead with high temps expected to climb to the upper 90s mid week.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy, slight rain/storm chance; HIGH: 94.
MONDAY: Heating up, mainly dry; HIGH: 97.
TUESDAY: Hot and dry; HIGH: 97.
WEDNESDAY: Hot and dry; HIGH: 97,
Meteorologist Stephanie Sine
