Lowcountry MLB MiLB Update (7/12)

MLB
American League
Brett Gardner, OF, New York Yankees - 2-4 with a double (12), a triple (5) and a run scored in a 4-0 win over Toronto. The Holly Hill native is batting .249 with 15 HR’s and 41 RBI
Justin Smoak, 1B, Toronto Blue Jays - 0-3 with 2 K’s in a 4-0 loss to the Yankees. The Stratford alum is batting .215 with 14 HR’s and 37 RBI
Asher Wojciechowski, P, Baltimore Orioles - Pitched .2 innings giving up 1 hit, 0 runs with 2 K’s in a 16-4 loss to Tampa Bay. The Beaufort alum is 0-2 with a 6.10 ERA and 14 K’s in 10.1 innings. He’s 8-2 with a 3.61 ERA and 81 K’s in 84.2 innings in Triple-A
National League
Matt Wieters, C, St. Louis Cardinals - 1-3 with a HR, RBI, a run scored and a walk in a 4-2 loss to Arizona. The Stratford alum is batting .224 with 6 HR’s and 15 RBI.
Double-A
Eastern League
James Reeves, P, Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees) - Did not pitch in a 3-0 win over Reading. The Ashley Ridge alum is 3-1 and with a 2.54 ERA and 27 K’s in 26.2 innings in Double-A. He’s 0-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 21 K’s in 12 innings in High-A.
Southern League
Nick Ciuffo, C, Chattanooga Lookouts (Cincinnati Reds) - 7-Day Injured List. The Mt. Pleasant native is batting .228 with 2 HR’s and 6 RBI in Triple-A. He’s batting .167 in the majors.
Class A
Seth Lancaster, INF, Lakewood Blueclaws (Philadelphia Phillies) - Did not play in a 4-2 loss to Hagerstown. The Hanahan alum is hitting .234 with a HR and 7 RBI. He hit .833 with 1 RBI in A-Short season
Cody Smith, P, Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in a 9-7 loss to West Virginia. He’s 0-1 with 1 save and an 8.53 ERA with 9 K’s in 6.1 innings. Went 0-0 with 1 save and a 2.25 ERA with 5 K’s in 4 innings in Short Season-A.
Rookie Advanced
Pioneer League
TJ Hopkins, OF, Billings Mustangs (Cincinnati Reds) - Did not play in a 3-2 loss to Rocky Mountain. The Summerville alum is batting .229 with 6 RBI
Appalachian League
Malcolm Van Buren, P, Burlington Royals (Kansas City Royals) - Did not pitch in a 16-6 loss to Elizabethton. The Hanahan alum is 0-2 with a 7.30 ERA and 17 K’s in 12.1 innings in the Appalachian League. He’s 0-0 with 1 save with a 2.25 ERA and 6 K’s in 4 innings in the Pioneer League.
Ryan Troutman, P, Bristol Pirates (Pittsburgh Pirates) - Did not pitch in an 11-0 win over Johnson City. The Woodland alum is 0-1 with 1 save, a 3.68 ERA and 8 K’s in 7.1 innings of work.
