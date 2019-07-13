Police investigating fatal wreck on Johns Island

JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department’s Major Accident Investigation Team is investigating a collision that occurred on Johns Island on Saturday morning.
Police say the collision happened approximately at 2:30 A.M. on River Road near Bee Balm Road.
According to a primary investigation, a motorcycle left the roadway and collided with a tree.
The motorcycle operator sustained injuries that resulted in his death.
Portions of River Road remained closed for several hours while investigators were on scene.
The Charleston County Coroner will release the name of the person killed.
This is a developing story. Check back for details.
