RiverDogs Shake Extra Inning Skid to Steal Opener in Columbia

After Columbia (35-53, 11-11) twice erased Charleston (47-45, 10-12) leads that never lasted more than half inning, the RiverDogs went to extras having dropped their previous five contests going beyond nine frames this season. With second baseman Kyle Gray placed at second base to open the inning, Charleston’s struggles to execute looked like they would continue as Mateo, who had been the standout in the lineup in the early portion of the contest, only managed to ground out to third while swinging away with the corners in and failing to move Gray over. Right fielder Frederick Cuevas next stepped up to turn in the at-bat of the game, fouling off five offerings in a ten-pitch battle with Nelson Leon (0-1) that ended with a fly ball to right field that scored Gray and gave the RiverDogs a 4-3 lead.