Saturday is National French Fry Day

(CNN) - From curly to crinkle-cut, shoestring to steak, poutine to disco, July 13 is about celebrating one of the most popular side dishes in the world.
That’s right. It’s National French Fry Day.
A time to appreciate the thing of beauty that is the french fry.
The origins of the fry are lost to history.
Some say the dish came to Europe from South America along with the potato.
But Belgium and France both claim to be the first to slice a potato and fry it in oil.
The average American eats about 46.4 pounds of potatoes per year, with french fries being the culprit behind the high consumption, according to the US Department of Agriculture.
But despite what you may have guessed, neither the French nor Americans come in as the top french fry fanatics; it’s the Belgians. Belgium is not only home to its famous waffles, it’s home to 5,000 fry vendors.
However you like your fries, be sure to celebrate national french fry day with a serving of your own!
