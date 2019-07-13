Snee Farm leads after Day 1 of City Swim Meet

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Snee Farm Country Club holds the lead after day 1 of the City Swim Meet at Crowfield Country Club in Goose Creek.
Snee Farm, looking for their 6th straight championship had a 73 point lead over 2nd place Daniel Island while Hobcaw Yacht Club is in 3rd place by 104 points.
Wells Cloud of James Island was the standout performer of day 1 as he set 3 meet records winning 11-12 boys freestyle and individual medley, and he was joined by teammates Parker Hamilton, Luke Thomas, and Caleb Becvinovski to break the record in the 11-12 boys freestyle relay. Cloud also won the boys backstroke race.
Day 2 of the City Swim Meet will kick off Saturday morning.
