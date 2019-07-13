15th Annual Sweetgrass Festival taking place in Mount Pleasant

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - The annual Sweetgrass Festival is designed to promote the contributions of Gullah history, culture and traditions, according to the Town of Mount Pleasant website.
The town says the sweetgrass basket art form originated in Mount Pleasant.
The festival is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park located at 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Its free to attend.
There will be activities and entertainment.
During the Sweetgrass Basket & Craft Show you will find an assortment of basketry along with a wide variety of hand-made arts, crafts and jewelry you can purchase.
There will also be educational events for people of all ages.
For more information on the festival visit: https://experiencemountpleasant.com/events/sweetgrass-festival/.
