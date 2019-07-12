Mother and father charged in death of 1-year-old

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) – The mother and father of a one-year-old who died Tuesday, are now facing charges in relation to their child’s death.
According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, 25-year-old Sarah Hardin was arrested Friday by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Juvenile Divisions investigators. Hardin is charged with felony child abuse inflicting serious injury in relation to the death of her daughter, Jadayln Barton. Hardin is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center with a $1.5 million bond.
Judge Jeff Moore set that bond at $3 million for the child’s father, 17-year-old Jonathan Blake Barton, during a hearing Friday morning in district court in Robeson County, according to the superior trial court coordinator.
Barton is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse inflicting serious injuries in relation to Jadalyn Barton’s death. His next court appearance is scheduled for July 26.
Robeson County sheriff’s deputies responded on Tuesday to Southeastern Medical Center, where they said the one-year-old was unresponsive and had multiple bruises on her body. She was later pronounced dead.
An autopsy was performed Thursday, but the official cause of death has not yet been released.
Barton struck the child with a his “fist, belt and/or switch” over a period of three months, causing extensive bruising over the one-year-old’s body, according to an arrest warrant.
In a now deleted GoFundMe, created by the child’s mother, she states quote, “My child was not abused. It was an accident what happened to her.”
Roger Hunt, who lives near the family in the Shannon community, is still in disbelief.
“I often wondered because they were just so quiet, they just kept to themselves and I said to myself, ‘Well they are good neighbors. A person that keeps to themselves is a good neighbor.’ But I was floored, knocked down when I found out about this," Hunt said.
