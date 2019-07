Saturday night’s match between the Charleston Battery and Memphis 901 FC has been postponed due to inclement weather.The match, originally scheduled for 7:30 PM EST, was postponed after an hour and a half delay. A rescheduled date and time have yet to be determined. Please visit charlestonbattery.com for more informationLast weekends match between Atlanta and Charleston was also postponed due to inclement weather and has been rescheduled to September 18th.