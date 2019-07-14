Deputies: Three men in custody for vehicle break-ins on James Island

JAMES ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Three males were taken into custody Saturday morning who were trying to break-in a car on James Island.
Charleston County Deputies say the three men were in the roadway near Yorktown Drive and Mayflower Drive around 2:30 A.M. and fled on foot when they noticed a deputy.
Charleston County Deputies patrolled the area where the subjects were allegedly trying to break into cars until they were located.
The deputies were able to determine that the subjects were checking for unlocked vehicles and had gone through many of them.
It is unsure exactly how many vehicles the subjects had entered according to deputies.
Deputies were able to link some items found on the subjects to one of the vehicles.
All three suspects were underage and released to their guardians.
