Higher Humidity this Week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A bit of high pressure will lower our rain chance for the start of the work week, but keep the rain gear close as heat is on this week! Our rain chance bumps up into the end of the work week, but expect a typical summer pattern through the 7-day forecast. The main concern this week will be the heat as heat index levels may rise to around 105 for the first few days of the week. Stay hydrated!