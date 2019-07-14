Hundreds of cyclists raise half a million for the Alzheimer’s Association

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Cyclists from across the state put their peddles to the pavement this weekend to raise money for the 11th Annual ride to Remember.
For three days, more than 330 riders made their way from Simpsonville to the Lowcountry in a 252-mile journey.
Ashton Houghton, Vice President of development for the South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, said the ride goes beyond fundraising as most participants devote their ride to loved ones.
“Cycling three days, 252 miles in the July heat is not easy so the riders have been training really year-round for this weekend’s ride to remember,” Houghton said.
Right now, there are approximately 92,000 people living with Alzheimer’s in South Carolina, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Frank Haley is one of the thousands affected. He sat at the finish line waiting for his son, who rode in support of him.
“I think it’s a nice gesture for them all to commit themselves to do that,” Haley said.
Riders ranged from the most experienced, to first timers. Like Zack Greene, who lost his grandmother to the disease. He says she is his personal motivation to keep peddling.
“I ride for Mimi, that was my grandma,” Greene said. “It really was a pleasure for me to ride in memory of her and just to be out here with these guys and help get rid of this awful disease of Alzheimer’s.”
The riders have already raised over 500,000 dollars for the Alzheimer’s Association. But they’re still working to reach their goal of 600,000.
The South Carolina chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association will be collecting donations until July 31 online at www.alz.org/sc.
