Overnight work on I-26 continues Sunday night for Volvo Car Interchange Project

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Ongoing road work along a four-mile stretch of I-26 will temporarily cause lane closures Sunday night until Monday morning.
The work, located between mile markers 188 and 191, will affect traffic in both directions and is part of the Volvo Car Interchange Project.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation says crews will not close both lanes of the interstate in either direction at the same time.
According to state transportation officials, I-26 Westbound between the Ridgeville and Jedburg exits will close at 8:00 P.M. Sunday night and is expected to reopen at 7:00 A.M. Monday morning.
I-26 Eastbound in this area is expected to close at 9:00 P.M. Sunday and reopen at 6:00 A.M.
Drivers traveling near the construction zones are asked to be aware of equipment and crews, new and changing traffic patterns, and to comply with traffic control signs, reductions in speed limits, and message board information.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.