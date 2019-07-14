Police investigating fatal shooting in North Charleston

VIDEO: Police Investigating Deadly Shooting
By Sydney Pendrick | July 14, 2019 at 3:50 PM EDT - Updated July 14 at 6:48 PM

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Sunday afternoon.

Police responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Albert Street shortly after 12:00 P.M.

Officers on scene located a male victim lying on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead by emergency officials.

This is ongoing investigation.

More details will be provided when available.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.