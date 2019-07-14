RiverDogs and Fireflies Postponed Saturday Night

Righties Alexander Vizcaino (4-4, 4.32), Saturday’s originally scheduled starter, and Luis Gil (4-4, 2.25) will get the ball in each game of Sunday’s twin bill in an order to be determined. Vizcaino will face the Fireflies for the second time this season after turning in seven shutout and allowing just a pair of hits on April 28 at The Joe against the Mets affiliate. Gil takes his turn on the mound for the first time since taking a no-hit bid through five innings before giving up four runs and being chased without recording an out in the sixth last Sunday in Greenville. Sunday will mark the 21-year-old right-hander’s fifth outing against the Fireflies this year; Gil has allowed only three unearned runs while striking out 29 over 18 1/3 innings this year against Columbia.