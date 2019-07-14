RiverDogs and Fireflies Postponed Saturday Night

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The RiverDogs and Columbia Fireflies’ Saturday night contest was postponed on account of impending weather at Segra Park. The two clubs will finish off the series with a pair of seven-inning games starting on Sunday afternoon at 3 p.m.
The postponement marks just the third of the season for the RiverDogs and their first since a rain out on June 1 in Lexington. Charleston have been swept in both the doubleheaders they have played this season, also dropping both games of a twin bill on April 9 in Asheville this year. The Yankees’ Class A club has not had a cancellation on the season yet.
Righties Alexander Vizcaino (4-4, 4.32), Saturday’s originally scheduled starter, and Luis Gil (4-4, 2.25) will get the ball in each game of Sunday’s twin bill in an order to be determined. Vizcaino will face the Fireflies for the second time this season after turning in seven shutout and allowing just a pair of hits on April 28 at The Joe against the Mets affiliate. Gil takes his turn on the mound for the first time since taking a no-hit bid through five innings before giving up four runs and being chased without recording an out in the sixth last Sunday in Greenville. Sunday will mark the 21-year-old right-hander’s fifth outing against the Fireflies this year; Gil has allowed only three unearned runs while striking out 29 over 18 1/3 innings this year against Columbia.
Catch both games of the doubleheader on WTMA 1250 AM in the tri-county area as well as online streaming on the TuneIn Radio app.