Snee Farm leads after Day 2 of City Swim Meet

The CCAA’s youngest swimmers had their time on stage during the second day of the 2019 City Meet, and they rose to the occasion. The sixteen individual stroke events in the 7-8 and 9-10 age groups features sixteen different champions. At the end of the session, five-time defending champion Snee Farm had begun to pull away from the pack, leading the Daniel Island Flying Fish by 265.5 points (1822.5 – 1557). The Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales stand in third place with 1439.5 points, followed by the Hobcaw Marlins (1420.5) and the Shadowmoss Sharks (1266).