Snee Farm leads after Day 2 of City Swim Meet

The CCAA’s youngest swimmers had their time on stage during the second day of the 2019 City Meet, and they rose to the occasion. The sixteen individual stroke events in the 7-8 and 9-10 age groups features sixteen different champions. At the end of the session, five-time defending champion Snee Farm had begun to pull away from the pack, leading the Daniel Island Flying Fish by 265.5 points (1822.5 – 1557). The Northbridge Terrace Killer Whales stand in third place with 1439.5 points, followed by the Hobcaw Marlins (1420.5) and the Shadowmoss Sharks (1266).
Two City Meet records were established during Saturday’s events. Judith Suttle from the Shadowmoss Sharks set a new record in the 9-10 girls 50-yard butterfly, while Brady Evans, Andrew Curl, Ty Johnson, Garrett Blankenship established a new mark in the 9-10 boys 200-yard freestyle relay. Judith was one of two double event winners on day 2 – she also finished as champion of the 9-10 girls individual medley, while Snee Farm’s Garrett Blankenship captured the 9-10 boys breaststroke and individual medley events.
As in the individual events, four teams shared the wealth as age group champions of Saturday’s four groups. The Daniel Island Flying Fish finished as 7-8 girls champions, and the Hobcaw Marlins captured the 7-8 boys title. The 9-10 girls championship was won by the Shadowmoss Sharks, while Snee Farm took home the 9-10 boys crown.
The City Meet will wrap up on Sunday morning featuring the 13-14 and 15-18 age groups, with warmups beginning at 7:30 and a projected 9:30 meet start.
Courtesy: CCAA