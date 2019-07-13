USC Men’s Basketball team helps homeowner with renovations

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - In Columbia, the USC Men's Basketball team took some time off from the court to help the family in need. They worked on the home of Shaterrica Walker, who lives on Graham’s Alley.
It was initially built by Habitat for Humanity, but now needs renovations.
The basketball team along with the 'Central SC Habitat for Humanity' teamed up Saturday to build a deck, paint and work on whatever was needed.
“This is something we’ve been doing for the last few years since Coach Martin’s been here and it’s something that our players really love, just gives them an opportunity to do things other than just play basketball and really impact the community and the city of Columbia,” Special Assistant to the Head Coach Jarett Gerald said.
“It means a lot. I actually felt kind of special. I wasn’t expecting to see so many of the basketball players here I just thought it was going to be a few, but it was a lot. I’m very thankful and grateful,” resident Shaterrica Walker said.
