Trial begins for man accused of killing girlfriend

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Two witnesses took the stand on the first day of testimony in the trial of a man accused of killing his girlfriend and leaving her remains behind a school.
Both the defense and prosecution gave opening statements in the trial of Jerald Howard. Howard is accused of killing his live-in girlfriend, Nicole Goodlett.
The first witness was Goodlett’s older brother, Daniel. He talked about filing a missing persons report in the Upstate when he hadn’t heard from her in February 2014.
Goodlett’s father, who was living in Texas at the time, also took the stand. He said he got a text in early March from Howard, who was living with Nicole, asking if he know where she was.
Howard was initially arrested for obstruction of justice.
A search warrant on Howard’s phone revealed searches about how authorities identify a burned body.
If Howard is convicted, he faces life in prison without parole.
