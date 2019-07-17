BCSD, law enforcement to perform large-scale active shooter drill

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Students, police and first responders participated Wednesday in one of the largest active shooter drills the Lowcountry has seen in years.
The Berkeley County School District worked with multiple police agencies to conduct the drill at Stratford High School in Goose Creek.
“We have coordinated one of the largest collaborative efforts here in the Lowcountry and possibly the state for active shooter training,” Goose Creek Police Chief L.J. Roscoe said.
The drill covered everything from the first 9-1-1 call, to reuniting familes after such an incident.
“Of course the goal is to get rid of the threat, they’re going to take the threat out of the school, then we’re going to clear the area for EMS, paramedics to go in and assess any wounded or injured victims," Roscoe said. "They will then extract them from the building and an entire sweep will be done of the building.”
More than 150 law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel and up to 80 parents, students and school participants were involved.
It’s an exercise Berkeley County Safety and Security Director Tim Knight said is unfortunate to have to anticipate, but is necessary in unifying forces to keep kids safe.
“So obviously we’ll be working on our communication, not only with our school district personnel, but with the school district and law enforcement,” Knight said. “Then, because there will be so many law enforcement and first responders there, they will also take the opportunity to be able to communicate with each other.”
