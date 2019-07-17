Coroner identifies body found in Lumber River as missing swimmer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A body discovered Wednesday morning in the Lumber River was that of a missing swimmer, according to the coroner’s office.
According to information from the Horry County Coroner’s Office, the body has been identified as that of 41-year-old John Thomas, of Mullins. He went missing from Rice Field Cove Landing.
The preliminary cause of death is consistent with a drowning, according to the coroner.
Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue and DNR spent all day Tuesday searching for the 41-year-old swimmer.
Horry County police officers and HCFR were called around 12:20 a.m. Tuesday after reports came in that the swimmer had been swept away near Rice Field Cove on the Lumber River near Nichols.
