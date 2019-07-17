Apple unveils new emoji in celebration of World Emoji Day

July 17, 2019 at 3:46 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 12:47 PM

(CNN) – Apple is celebrating World Emoji Day on Wednesday by giving the world a preview of some of the emoji the company is working on.

The tech giant revealed it will be releasing 59 new emoji in the fall. They include a slew of new food, animal and smiley face choices.

Apple is also looking to add more diversity to its options.

For instance, it plans to release disability-themed emoji with prosthetic limbs and even a guide dog.

Apple is also updating its Holding Hands emoji to include 75 possible combinations of skin tone and gender.

