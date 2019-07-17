Charleston police plan to increase patrols on Savannah Hwy. following armed robberies

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston police plan to increase patrols on Savannah Highway after armed robberies at two motels in the last three days.
On Wednesday morning, a gunman held up the Motel 6 on Savannah Highway. On Monday, the Best Western on Savannah Highway was also robbed at gunpoint.
Investigators say it’s possible one person may be responsible for both stickups. That’s because there are so many similarities in each case.
Police say the Motel 6 robbery happened just after 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday.
Investigators say the suspect went up to the counter, pulled a gun on the clerk and demanded money from the drawer.
According to investigators, Monday’s holdup at the Best Western went down in a similar fashion.
The robber walked in shortly after 5:30 a.m., pulled out a gun and again forced a clerk to take cash out of the drawer.
Some guests at the motel were concerned to hear what happened.
“Yeah, I mean you think you’re safe but you’re not safe anywhere anymore,” said Delores Strickland who was staying at the Best Western.
Anyone with information with information on the robberies should call Charleston police.
