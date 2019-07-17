City of Charleston kicks off annual First Day festival school supply drive

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The kids might not want to hear this, but school will be back before we know it!
That’s why the City of Charleston’s annual school supply drive is officially underway.
The city’s collecting anything from pens and pencils to tissues and hand sanitizer up until Aug. 14. They’ll be distributed later that week at the First Day Festival.
School supplies can be dropped off at the Arthur W. Christopher Community Center, Bees Landing Recreation Center, James Island Recreation Center, St. Julian Devine Community Center, Daniel Island Municipal Center, and the Charleston and West Ashley Farmers Markets, in addition to city office buildings, including 75 Calhoun Street, 2 George Street, and City Hall, located at 80 Broad Street.
City officials released the following additional information:
In preparation for the Annual First Day Festival, the city of Charleston is coordinating a school supply drive to ensure that local students have the materials they need to begin the new school year. Donations will be accepted through Wednesday, August 14, and pre-packed bags of school supplies will be distributed to students at the Festival on Sunday, August 18, 2019 from 1 to 4 p.m. in Liberty Square at the South Carolina Aquarium and Gadsdenboro Park.
The most requested supplies include pens & pencils, erasers, wide-ruled filler paper, wide-ruled composition books, two pocket folders, crayons, markers, colored pencils, index cards, tissues, hand sanitizer, glue/glue sticks, and scissors.
In addition to the school supply distribution, the Festival will feature various exhibits providing information on student support services and community resources, entertainment and activities in the Kids Zone, face painting and more. Admission to the South Carolina Aquarium will be free from 1 to 5 p.m., and $1 parking will be offered in the Aquarium and Gaillard Center Parking Garages.
Mindy Sturm, director of the Mayor’s Office for Children, Youth & Families said, “We are so grateful for the support of the community that allows the Festival to happen. Without the contributions of supplies, and commitment of organizations and agencies, we would not be able to offer this celebration of education. It is wonderful to see families enjoy a fun day together and see the excitement on the faces of our children as they return for another great school year!"
