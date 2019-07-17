Deputies: 2 charged in Kingstree convenience store armed robbery

KINGSTREE, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies have arrested and charged two men after an investigation into a convenience store armed robbery on Monday.
Deputies responded to the Vickie’s Store in the 5300 block of Thurgood Marshall Highway around 9:20 a.m. Monday for an armed robbery after $877 was taken, according to an incident report.
Alex Patterson, 22, has been charged with armed robbery while Robert Reddock, 50, has been charged with conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
The affidavit stated that Patterson acted as a lookout in a car while Reddock went in, demanded money, put it in a paper bag and ran out.
