Deputies seek to ID trio caught on video checking cars at Lowcountry neighborhood

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Lowcountry deputies are asking for the community’s help to identify three people captured on surveillance video at a Georgetown County neighborhood.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is asking residents of the Cypress Creek area, off Prince Creek Parkway near Murrells Inlet, for help identifying three suspects checking car doors at night on a home security system.
“If other residents have video of these suspects, please call the sheriff’s office at (843) 546-5102,” GCSO officials said."Video is becoming an increasingly valuable tool in identifying suspects, and Georgetown County Sheriff Lane Cribb wants to invite residents to participate in a new venture: Video Community Watch."
A statement by the sheriff’s office said surveillance videos prove invaluable, but it sometimes takes investigators hours to canvass a neighborhood for surveillance video.
“Community Watch has been one of the most effective programs ever in encouraging people to get involved in helping law enforcement,” Sheriff Cribb said. “Now, they can be part of its next generation: Video Community Watch.”
GCSO officials released the following additional information:
The sheriff is inviting residents with exterior home surveillance to join the new effort. Those on the sheriff’s office list of surveillance cameras would be contacted in the event of a crime in their neighborhood. Call (843) 546-5102 to join Video Community Watch. Your cooperation with law enforcement will help solve – and prevent – property crime in your neighborhoods.
Anonymous tips may also be sent by using Text-A-Tip. Just dial 274637 from any text enabled cell phone, and text the word “GCSOTIP” followed by your message. This service is for crime tips ONLY, not for the reports of crimes in progress. For crimes in progress, call 911.
