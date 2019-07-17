Hot... Hot... Hot....

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Not too much change in our hot weather pattern as we head into Thursday and the weekend. A trough of low pressure will cause a better chance of a few scattered showers and thunderstorms this weekend as high pressure pumps in the hot air. Thursday and Friday will be still hot in the mid 90′s and a 30 to 40% chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy with a 40% chance, HIGH: 96
FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy w/30% chance, HIGH: 97
SATURDAY: Variable Cloudiness w/30% chance, HIGH: 96
SUNDAY: Hazy Sun & Clouds w/20% chance, HIGH: 95
MONDAY: Partly Cloudy w/20% chance, HIGH: 95
Have a great Thursday!
Bill Walsh, Chief Meteorologist
