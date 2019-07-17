Lieber inmate charged in stabbing death of fellow inmate

RIDGEVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - An inmate at Lieber Correctional Institute has been charged in the 2015 death of a fellow inmate.
Donance Mayes, 30, has been charged with one count of murder, according to South Carolina Law Enforcement Division spokesman Thom Berry.
The charge stems from the July 16, 2015, stabbing death of inmate Dusaun S. Brown, Berry said.
Brown died of his injuries in the incident, the murder warrant states.
Prison documents indicate Mayes is serving a 20-year sentence on charges of assault and battery with intent to kill, armed robbery and first-degree burglary. His projected release date prior to the new charge was in August 2025.
His most recent disciplinary sanction at Lieber occurred on Feb. 25 for possession of a weapon. Punishment included disciplinary detention for 43 days, and loss of visitation, telephone and canteen privileges for 223 days. A second set of sanctions were issued on the same date after he was accused of threatening to inflict harm on a prison employee. Sanctions for this second accusation included disciplinary detention for 28 days, and loss of visitation, telephone and canteen privileges for 208 days.
The state’s Department of Corrections requested SLED investigate the case.
