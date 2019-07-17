Possible 2020 run against Trump is ‘in God’s hands,’ former SC Gov Mark Sanford says

“We have never run a deficit in the history of our country in peacetime as we are right now, which goes back to, we’re getting close to the tripwire, and this thing is going to go off,” Sanford said. “We don’t have, again, four more years to wait in having a debate on where we go next. Because if we hit that tripwire, it’s going to have implications in the job market, it’s going to have implications in whatever you save today. It’s going to have implications in your retirement account. It’s going to ripple through our economy and it’s going to rip up people’s lives.”