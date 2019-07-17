Statesville mother charged in death of 4-month-old son

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested and charged in the death of her 4-month-old son in Iredell County Tuesday.
Erika Renee Altamirano, 34, was arrested on charges of felony second-degree murder and felony child abuse in the death of her baby son.
Deputies say they were called to Davis Regional Medical Center around 9 p.m. on June 27 in reference to an infant with a serious head injury. The baby was airlifted to Brenner’s Children’s Hospital and diagnosed with a skull fracture to the back of his head, among other injuries. The boy died July 4, deputies say, of blunt force trauma.
Detectives interviewed family members in the case, including Altamirano and the child’s father.
The child’s father told detectives he arrived home from work to find the baby unresponsive and in bed with Altamirano.
“He went to see his child and immediately realized something was wrong," Iredell County Detective Andy Poteat said.
The father called for help and took the little boy to the nearest hospital.
During a search at the baby’s home, detectives say they collected “numerous items of evidence,” including an empty bottle of liquor in the trash can. Detectives say Altamirano had been caring for the baby at the time. She admitted to consuming alcohol and not remembering what happened to the baby, detectives say.
Physicians determined the infant’s injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma.
According to the arrest warrant, he died of “hypoxic brain injury, subdurral bleed and retinal hemorrhaging.”
Detective Poteat said Altamirano and her family is no longer assisting them in the investigation and they are refusing to answer questions.
According to Altamirano’s parents’ neighbors, she had been living with the baby’s father in Harmony when this happened.
People living in that area say the community has some problems.
“Drug use and alcohol abuse is pretty common around here it’s getting even worse it seems in the area," Mary Foster said.
Altamirano was arrested Tuesday after being released from a medical facility. She was placed in the Iredell County Detention Center under a $500,000 secured bond and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.
