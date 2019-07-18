Amb. Nikki Haley and Roger Warren named Co-Chairs for the 2021 PGA Championship Council at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

KIAWAH ISLAND, S.C. (July 18, 2019) – The PGA of America has named the former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and former Governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley and former PGA of America President Roger Warren as Co-Chairs of the 2021 PGA Championship Council.
The Council will focus on the hospitality sales efforts for the Championship which will be played for the second time on The Ocean Course at Kiawah Island Golf Resort in May of 2021. The Ocean Course also hosted the PGA Championship in 2012.
Haley — who served three terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives before announcing her intention to run for governor in 2009 — was the first female and first minority governor elected in South Carolina state history. Her first term ran from 2011-14 and she was re-elected to a second term, serving until being confirmed by the U.S. Senate as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. She held that position for nearly two years.
A native of Bamberg, South Carolina, Haley grew up in the Palmetto State and is a graduate of Clemson University.
Warren is the President of Kiawah Island Golf Resort, where he operates the Forbes Five Star and AAA Five Diamond-rated hotel, The Sanctuary; 500 villas and homes; five golf courses; two tennis centers; eight restaurants and 1400 employees.
He served as the 34th President of The PGA of America from 2004-06 and is a member of the PGA Golf Professional Hall of Fame. A PGA Member since 1990, Warren is a PGA Master Professional in General Management.
Warren graduated from Western Illinois University with a degree in education. He later earned his master’s degree from Northern Illinois University.
"We are certainly fortunate to have two individuals the caliber of Nikki and Roger working together on behalf of our Championship Council,” said Scott Reid, Championship Director of the 2021 PGA Championship. “Their knowledge of this great state, and the relationships they have within it, are certainly remarkable and will benefit not only the 2021 PGA, but golf in the state of South Carolina for years to come.”