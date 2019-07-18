Amb. Nikki Haley and Roger Warren named Co-Chairs for the 2021 PGA Championship Council at Kiawah Island Golf Resort

Haley — who served three terms in the South Carolina House of Representatives before announcing her intention to run for governor in 2009 — was the first female and first minority governor elected in South Carolina state history. Her first term ran from 2011-14 and she was re-elected to a second term, serving until being confirmed by the U.S. Senate as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations in 2017. She held that position for nearly two years.