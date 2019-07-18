City of Charleston considering more pedestrian safety options

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There is no shortage of pedestrians or bikers in downtown Charleston and traffic officials are working on plans to keep them safe.
On Thursday, the City of Charleston pedestrian advisory committee will discuss safety concepts that would be an extension of the proposed Ashley River Pedestrian Bridge.
One concept referred to as the “Bee-Rad Connector” would connect Bee Street and Radcliffe street and add bike lanes in both directions along Bee street.
This would allow more accessibility from the medical district to the neighborhood areas through Radcliffe, but it’s only a small part of the overall plan for the Ashley River pedestrian bridge.
The idea would be that once folks get off the bridge, they’ll still need a safe way to get around to areas beyond the medical district.
The committee will also discuss the Cooper Street bikeway, which would give bikers and pedestrians a safer way to go from the Cooper street parking to the entrance of the Ravenel Bridge.
As of right now these are just concepts, but meetings for public input are coming in the near future.
